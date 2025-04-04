Yet Another AEW Star Reportedly Injured Ahead Of Dynasty 2025 PPV

It's been a very eventful few days for AEW in both good and bad ways. On the one hand, the company officially revealed the schedule for the week leading up to All In Texas on July 12, and are just days away from filling up the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view. On the other hand, the injury bug has bitten a number of top AEW stars, including "Switchblade" Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and a third star who has only just gotten back in to the fold within AEW.

According to Fightful Select, the latest member of the AEW roster to sustain an injury is "Dunkzilla" Mark Davis, who was reportedly injured during his match with Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Details on the injury have not yet been provided as it's currently unclear as to how Davis got hurt, but Fightful were told by AEW sources that people backstage felt awful for "Dunkzilla" given his injury record in recent years, and for how hard he worked to get himself back on to TV considering how long he'd been gone from the ring.

Back at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in 2023, Davis suffered a serious wrist injury that would keep him on the sidelines for just over a year, returning on the Fright Night edition of "Dynamite" in October 2024. After finding his footing in the ring again, he was drafted in to The Don Callis Family against his will, but started to make waves as a singles star, reaching the final of the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament in the process. Davis has had a long history of injuries, to the point where he was not medically cleared when Tony Khan signed him and Kyle Fletcher to the company in 2023.