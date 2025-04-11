Injury Update On AEW's Mark Davis

The injured reserve list keeps piling up in AEW, especially following PAC's potential ankle injury on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." In an update on an already out athlete, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided news on Mark Davis, and the duration of how long he'll be sidelined.

As previously noted, Davis suffered a broken foot during his match with Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 26 edition of "Dynamite." The match concluded abruptly at the 2:33 mark. It's been reported that Davis is expected to be out for a couple of months. Regarding if fans will see him in an non-wrestling role like aiding his Don Callis Family stablemates at ringside remains uncertain. Based on Meltzer's take, he does not believe that will be the case, as he cited that Callis did not mention Davis nor "The Machine" Brian Cage by name recently. Callis did, however, recognize that there were some injuries within the family before proceeding to say that he's looking for new members.

Regarding the status of Cage, in March, Meltzer confirmed that the former ROH World Television Champ suffered a knee injury at an OWA event in Los Angeles, California, during a match with former WWE Superstar Chris Masters. His injury created a pivot between him and Lance Archer (known collectively as the Murder Machines) from challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Dynasty this past weekend. Unfortunately for the former FTW Champion, the injury spells have followed him a great deal as of late when, last year, Cage tore his latissimus dorsi during a fatal four-way number one contender's match for the Continental Crown Championship on the first "Dynamite" of 2024.