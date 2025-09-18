WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/16/2025

The "Homecoming" special edition seems to have done a world of good for "WWE NXT" ratings and viewership, as both metrics increased this past week.

The September 16, 2025, episode of "NXT" grew to 737,000 viewers, as per "Programming Insider," which was a sizable increase from the previous week's 654,000 viewers, a 13 percent gain. The 18–49 key demographic rating performed even better as it grew by 21 percent, rising from last week's 0.14 to 0.17. However, the show ranked only #10 on the night in the ratings for both cable and broadcast. Both metrics were higher than the trailing four-week average, with viewership up 13 percent and the rating 21 percent higher, according to "Wrestlenomics."

The first 30 minutes of this past week's star-packed show averaged 750,000 viewers, starting strongly, before falling to 688,000. The show, however, bounced back in the next two 30-minute slots, growing to 749,000, and the final 30 minutes averaged 760,000.

The show was kicked off by Triple H and Shawn Michaels, before Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defended their Women's Tag Team titles against The Culling and came out victorious. Former tag team partners Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams faced off against DIY, while the returning Tyler Breeze matched up against Ethan Page for the North American Championship. Shayna Baszler, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Grayson Waller also made appearances on the show, returning to their old stomping ground. The main event saw yet another high-profile match featuring three main roster stars as Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer faced Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match.

Next week's show will feature a title vs. title match between TNA Champion Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi, as well as a Lights Out match between Lexis King and Myles Borne.