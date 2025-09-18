Booker T Wonders If This Holds Former WWE Star Andrade Back, Despite Abilities

Booker T has reacted to Andrade's second WWE exit and the possible reason for him being let go.

Since Andrade's release, there have been reports that WWE made the decision to let him go and that disciplinary issues may have been the reason for it. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, was surprised about Andrade's release, particularly due to how good the Mexican star is in the ring.

"I don't know what happened, but I know since Andrade came back he really hadn't been used a whole lot. I haven't really seen you know Andrade doing his thing because the dude's a hell of a worker. I always thought Andrade was a really, really good worker," he said.

Booker T said Andrade has shown he is capable of both the American and Mexican wrestling styles, reiterating the former WWE star's exceptional in-ring ability. He questioned whether Andrade's limited English proficiency may have played a role in him not getting pushed and eventually being released.

"Not being able to speak English, fluent [could hold you back]. That's why, you know, guys like Eddie [Guerrero], you know, went so far in the business because he was fluent, you know, in Spanish as well as English. So I think that might have held him back just a little bit. I know I might get a little bit of heat for that, but I think I'm speaking the truth."

While NJPW and CMLL are potential destinations for Andrade, Booker T wondered if WWE could maybe re-sign him to be a part of their sister brand, AAA.

"You think maybe he might just be relocated, you know, to AAA," he asked. "I definitely think a guy like that is too good of a worker just to say, 'Ah, let's just forget about him and throw him out um throw him out the pasture,'" said the Hall of Famer.

Andrade started his career in CMLL before having a short stint with AAA.