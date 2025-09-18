Bully Ray Really Likes This WWE Star For A Symbolic Final John Cena Match

With very few dates left on his retirement tour, WWE fans are clamoring for more news about the identities of John Cena's final opponents, one of which has already been announced as "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray looked ahead to Cena's last in-ring performance that is reportedly taking place in Washington, D.C. on December 13. As for who Cena may face there, Ray has a symbolic possibility in mind.

"I like the idea of a match between [Dominik Mysterio] and Cena because Dom has so much heat," Ray said. "My god, Dom getting heat on Cena, Dom even cheating and beating Cena. Oh my god, what that could do for Dom."

Currently, Mysterio holds both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and AAA Mega Championship. For an occasion such as Cena's final match, however, Ray would not want to see any championship belts involved.

"How could we possibly catch lightning in a bottle for Dominik Mysterio where he could have one match with John and use all that heat for the next year? Have Dom come out last night in an impromptu match between Dominik and John, and Dominik actually throws a banana peel in front of John, to which he slips on and Dominik gets the win," Ray said while laughing.

Interestingly, the only championship belt to elude Cena in his career is the Intercontinental Championship. For that reason, some fans are eager to see the 48-year-old capture it before he hangs up his boots for good. For Ray, that move isn't necessary, as Cena has long been portrayed as "bigger" than the respective title.

"It's not a big deal to me," Ray said, "I would put Dom over." Cena has already verbally put Mysterio over by proclaiming him as the future most famous person with the Mysterio name.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.