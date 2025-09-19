Nick Khan On WWE Audience Numbers, Platform Stability On Netflix: 'A+ Thus Far'

Prior to "WWE Raw's" move to Netflix, there were concerns about whether the streamer could reliably deliver to millions of viewers worldwide, and WWE President Nick Khan has now shared his evaluation of its performance so far.

Before "Raw" began airing on Netflix, the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was streamed on the platform, where many users faced issues. However, those problems seem to have mostly been ironed out, which Khan touched upon during his interaction with "SportBusiness." He said that he is satisfied with how Netflix has performed, giving it an "A+ rating," while also giving the same rating for the viewership numbers for WWE shows on the platform. He revealed that the streamer had warned that they could have issues if concurrent viewership exceeded 60 million, but those technical difficulties have now been rectified.

While "Raw" hasn't faced any issues since it started airing on Netflix in January, international viewers who now watch all WWE shows on the streaming platform, faced an outage in June on the "WWE SmackDown" go-home show for Night of Champions. The feed for the show was cut off 10 minutes after the show began airing, with many international fans missing the segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, while the screen at the venue also did not show anything.

WWE seems pleased with its partnership with Netflix, with Nick Khan noting a few months ago that viewership had increased significantly in both international and domestic markets, a rise he attributed to Netflix's global appeal. "Raw" has been performing well on Netflix, consistently ranking in the platform's top 10 most-viewed shows for several weeks.