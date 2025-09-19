Backstage Update On AEW Contract Status Of Former TNA Knockouts Tag Champ Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan is reportedly no longer a part of AEW, bringing to an end her four-year run with the promotion.

A report by "Fightful Select" has revealed that a source informed them that Hogan's tenure with AEW ended after her contract expired, after her name was removed from AEW's roster page. The report also added that there's no "ill will" between the two parties. Hogan had reportedly not been seen backstage lately over the last year. The former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion is reportedly keen to continue her wrestling career and has recently been training with former AEW and WWE star Cezar Bononi, as per the report.

Hogan was previously a part of Impact/TNA Wrestling, where she held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice, before switching to AEW in 2021. In her time with AEW, she featured in both AEW and sister promotion ROH, although she hadn't wrestled for over a year in either promotion. Hogan's last match under the AEW umbrella came way back in April 2024, where she defeated Ashley D'Amboise, while her last match in AEW came even earlier in February 2024, appearing in an "AEW Collision" match against Deonna Purrazzo.

Hogan was recently announced to be a part of "Joseline's Cabaret" reality TV show, with the sixth season that she is a part of based in California. She claimed on the show that pro wrestling was a way for her to enter other forms of entertainment.