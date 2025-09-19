AEW Star Reportedly Planning To Work All Out With Broken Nose

Two of the greatest to ever lace up their boots together as tag teams will open tomorrow afternoon's pay-per-view event, AEW All Out, as FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) battle the reunited Canadian hometown heroes, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Although Harwood suffered a legitimate broken nose following Cage's attack on him during their last face-to-face confrontation this past Wednesday, the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion refuses to sit out on one of the most career-defining matches he's had within his decade run so far. As Dave Meltzer pointed out in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "It would have taken a lot more of an act of God to keep him out of that match."

While they are each other's adversaries, both teams carry parallel paths. Although both teams are not legitimate biological brothers like The Young Bucks or the Lucha Brothers, both teams view each other as brothers, as they share the commonality of being close/family friends coming up through the system together. Copeland and Cage put tag team action on the map during their first run in WWE in 1998 to 2001, while clutching the WWE Tag Team Championship seven times in their tenured careers. For the work Copeland and Cage did, they walked so FTR could run through and achieve greater prosperities that wasn't available in Copeland and Cage's time. Not only have FTR held the tag team gold in AEW, but they also had runs with other prestigious tag belts in promotions like ROH, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, New Japan, and of course, WWE, where they became the first-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

Two teams. Two different generations. But one thing in common: they pioneered/solidified their era's tag team division as the greatest worldwide. But who is the superior team? That will all be revealed tomorrow afternoon in the Scotiabank Arena.