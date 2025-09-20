AEW All Out 2025 Full & Final Card

AEW is taking one of its pay-per-views to HBO Max for the first time today with All Out. Emanating from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the afternoon will kick off with two separate pre-show broadcasts beginning at 2 p.m. ET before the main show starts at 3.

The likely main event for this year's All Out will have "Hangman" Adam Page defending the AEW World Championship against current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. With The Don Callis Family at his back, Fletcher is one of the quickest-rising stars in AEW, and he'll look to prove himself in his first shot at the world title.

"Timeless" Toni Storm will put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against three other women: Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla. Storm is coming off some huge wins at recent PPVs but she'll have the odds stacked against her, especially with Statlander getting close to the Death Riders as of late.

AEW's first Women's World Champion, Riho, will be in PPV action for the first time since December 2023 when she challenges Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship. Riho had been injured for much of the time Moné has been with AEW, but it's a match that both competitors have wanted to have for some time.