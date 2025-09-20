AEW All Out 2025 Full & Final Card
AEW is taking one of its pay-per-views to HBO Max for the first time today with All Out. Emanating from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the afternoon will kick off with two separate pre-show broadcasts beginning at 2 p.m. ET before the main show starts at 3.
The likely main event for this year's All Out will have "Hangman" Adam Page defending the AEW World Championship against current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. With The Don Callis Family at his back, Fletcher is one of the quickest-rising stars in AEW, and he'll look to prove himself in his first shot at the world title.
"Timeless" Toni Storm will put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against three other women: Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla. Storm is coming off some huge wins at recent PPVs but she'll have the odds stacked against her, especially with Statlander getting close to the Death Riders as of late.
AEW's first Women's World Champion, Riho, will be in PPV action for the first time since December 2023 when she challenges Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship. Riho had been injured for much of the time Moné has been with AEW, but it's a match that both competitors have wanted to have for some time.
Old friends & bitter enemies
In another four-way title match, Bandido and Brody King will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and the duo of Hechicero and Josh Alexander representing the Don Callis Family. The challengers all advanced through a brief tournament to earn their spot in this match, which will be Brodido's third defense since they won the title at AEW Forbidden Door.
Kazuchika Okada is also set to defend his AEW Unified Championship against multiple challengers, with Máscara Dorada and Konosuke Takeshita both winning qualifiers of their own. With these three names involved, the match will undoubtedly be exciting, and it should intensify the ongoing rivalry between Okada and Takeshita.
Additionally, longtime friends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will open All Out with a battle against bitter rivals FTR. The four men will attempt to deliver on a match that's been anticipated for years, and it's unlikely that this will be a one-off.
Former tag champs Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will team with MVP, who's wrestling his first match in AEW. They'll take on Ricochet and GOA, who were the ones who cost The Hurt Syndicate their title at Forbidden Door last month.
Mox vs. Allin, Eddie Kingston returns
Next up, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will meet again in Allin's signature coffin match. It'll be the fourth singles match between the two in AEW, and Moxley currently holds a 3-0 advantage over the younger wrestler.
All Out will also introduce a new stipulation, with MJF and Mark Briscoe facing off in a Tables 'n' Tacks match. MJF has said some nasty things about Briscoe and his family in recent months, and the longtime ROH mainstay will look to shut his opponent's mouth.
Eddie Kingston will make his return to the ring at All Out after 17 months away from wrestling. Big Bill called out his fellow New Yorker a few weeks back, signaling to fans that Kingston was finally ready to wrestle again after breaking his leg last year.
That leaves the pre-show. There will be a free version broadcast on YouTube as normal, but it will not include the matches, which are exclusive to the TV and HBO Max broadcast, being referred to as the Tailgate Brawl. That will include a singles bout between Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata, a trios' match pitting Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs against The Workhorsemen, and a four-on-four Tornado Tailgate Brawl. That match will feature Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata facing Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Penelope Ford.