Bully Ray Reacts To WWE Wrestlepalooza Opening With John Cena Vs. Brock Lesnar

John Cena's farewell tour is nothing to sneeze at. As the "Never Seen 17" starts winding down his appearances before his final curtain call on Saturday, December 13, he has a tall task in front of him: picking up a win against his most robust and ruthless enemy in all of his career, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, later this evening at WWE Wrestlepalooza. As the witching hour approaches, it was announced ahead of the show that these two future hall of farmers will kick off this new era between WWE and ESPN. Bully Ray believes the company made the right call on having these two go first.

"I love starting off the way they are in the first position," the Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open." "Brock...knows the deal. If you're not last, you're first."

When asked by Dave LaGreca if he would have booked Cena and Lesnar's match differently, i.e., have them wrestle in the main event of Wrestlepalooza instead, he said he wouldn't, as he sees this match as the franchise contest that will forever cement the beginning of this new partnership. Not to mention, it's the perfect way to transition fans who might be coming off of watching AEW All Out that starts later this afternoon. Speaking of All Out, Cena's most famous foe in his career, Adam Copeland, will be kicking off its rivals pay-per-view event, as he and Christian Cage will face off against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) in a once-in-a-lifetime generation versus generation tag team match in their hometown of Toronto.

