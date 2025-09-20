Timeless Toni Storm Comments On WWE Counterprogramming AEW All Out With Wrestlepalooza

AEW versus WWE is all about bringing out the best in each other. Today, both promotions will host counterprogramming that will have AEW All Out kicking off the festivities this afternoon, and WWE Wrestlepalooza later this evening. As the record-setting four-time AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm sees it, it's all about friendly competition, but more so, adding color to fans' monochromatic lives.

"Here at All Elite Wrestling, we welcome some good friendly competition," the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion replied on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "It's big business. It's competition...We're having a great time. We're doing our thing, and we're putting on great shows. We're entertaining people...We're just here for the people. This is all for the people."

Storm added that she does not have time to consume all the content WWE has to offer now, whether that'd be through radio programming, newspapers, or maybe, the television. However, she isn't worried about what's going on miles away; rather, she's more concerned on how to command and conquer the three challengers she has before her later this afternoon, as Jamie Hayter looks to begin her second era as the Women's World Champion, whereas both Kris Statlander and Thekla are looking for their first. Regarding another future date of these two companies going head-to-head, AEW President Tony Khan recently mentioned that he has a vested interest in having his company compete against WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.