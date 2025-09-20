Timeless Toni Storm Names Her Greatest AEW Rival, Explains What Happened To Luther

"Timeless" Toni Storm may be down one rival after she "compromised Mariah May to a permanent end" in the Hollywood Ending match back at Revolution, but the AEW Women's World Champion confirmed her actual biggest rival is still in AEW. Storm spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" ahead of All Out Toronto and told the host that her biggest adversary in the company isn't one of the three women she's up against on Saturday afternoon, but rather, the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.

"My greatest rival. Well, I won the match, but she injured my butler," Storm explained. "So, as far as I'm concerned, it's not over. I won't let it go. He snapped his penis off, right off the bat. It's terrible. It's terrible what happened to him."

Storm and Mone faced off for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas back in July, and Storm end Mone's undefeated streak in the company with her title retention. During the match, Mone took out Luther so he couldn't be of any help to Storm. The butler hasn't been seen on AEW programming since. His absence hasn't been explained, outside of Storm's storyline genital injury answer.

Both women are defending their gold on Saturday at All Out. Mone will defend the TBS title against a newly-returned Riho, and Storm is facing off in a fatal four-way match against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.