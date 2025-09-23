WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Has Advice For Any Aspiring Wrestling Broadcasters

Those who are part of the squared circle industry are aware that one of the sport's most vital components is what happens in the ring. However, what makes it even better is hearing the emotional response, reaction, and play-by-play of what's going on in the ring. Like air to most living things, a wrestler's credibility is shot without a good commentator. So, what qualities constitute a good announcer? To Kevin Nash, it requires someone who sits down with the wrestlers ahead of their matches, learns how the match will play out, and follows/adjusts moment for moment when the match airs on a live broadcast. In his opinion, there is only one man who does it so effortlessly, and that man is "Good Ol'" Jim Ross.

"If you're going to call it like it's a sporting event, then you better...you need to sit down and watch 25 million hours of Jim Ross," the Hall of Famer said on his "Kliq This" podcast. "Nobody can touch Jim Ross...Jim was so smart to the business...He was also so readily available to the talent."

Ross' distinguished career behind the microphone began during his time at Northeastern State University, where he worked for a college radio station. His accurate fact-checking charisma prompted him with an opportunity to work for NWA Tri-State as a fill in announcer, and the rest was history. The Hall of Famer joined AEW in 2019. After stepping away for 10 months due to illness, Ross returned to the commentary booth at this year's All In: Texas, providing insight and analysis to the last two matches on the card, including "Hangman" Adam Page's triumphant victory over the fallen Jon Moxley.

