Multiple TNA Wrestling Talents Reportedly Booked To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT

There was some dissension within the TNA roster following last week's "WWE NXT Homecoming" show, and it seems that tension will boil over into this week's "NXT."

After the "Homecoming" show, several TNA stars expressed their unhappiness after it was revealed that WWE's Trick Williams, the current TNA World Champion, will defend his title against Oba Femi, the NXT Champion, in a champion vs. champion match. "PWInsider" has reported that "NXT" sources have informed them that two to four TNA stars will be on this week's "NXT" to take issue with the recent happenings on "NXT" television.

Last week's "NXT Homecoming" show saw the developmental brand return to its Full Sail University roots, where in an edition of "The Grayson Waller Show," Waller booked the aforementioned champion vs. champion match, and also had some disparaging comments about TNA. This hasn't gone down well with several TNA stars, as well as TNA creative team member, Tommy Dreamer. Waller also announced on the show that the winner of the match will take home both titles and defend them at NXT's next PLE, No Mercy, on September 27. Many TNA fans believe that TNA's Mike Santana deserves a shot at the TNA Championship, who had a shot at the title at Slammiversary, where he and fellow TNA star Joe Hendry lost to Williams in a triple threat match.

Two other matches have also been announced for this week's "NXT," which is set to return to the WWE Performance Center: a Lights Out match between Lexis King and Myles Borne, and a Women's Speed Championship #1 Contendership Tournament final between Lainey Reid and Candice LeRae.