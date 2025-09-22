Backstage Update On AEW Return Of Orange Cassidy

Following a tease from his Conglomeration stablemates this past Saturday, Orange Cassidy is seemingly set to return to "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday after missing the last six months. Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly all but confirmed Cassidy will wrestle this week, and speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed what he's heard about the AEW star's status ahead of the six-man tag on "Dynamite."

"Orange Cassidy was just recently cleared to return, so this is his return," Meltzer said. "He's been gone for a long time [from a] torn pec."

Cassidy will team with Briscoe and Hologram against three undisclosed members of The Don Callis Family. That stable has grown consistently over the last several months, and The Conglomeration has been feuding with the group on and off since July's AEW All In. Most recently, Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander teamed up to defeat O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii on the August 30 episode of "AEW Collision."

Ahead of Wednesday's show, Cassidy's last match before being injured took place in March, when he lost in a four-way Eliminator match for the AEW International Championship, which has since been combined into the AEW Unified Championship. Cassidy has been a workhorse for AEW throughout the promotion's history, wrestling more than 250 matches there over the last six and a half years. The six months that he's missed this year marks the longest stretch of absences from Cassidy since "Dynamite" began in October 2019, though he has dealt with some other minor injuries in that time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.