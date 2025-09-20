Mark Briscoe & The Conglomeration Tease Long-Awaited Return On AEW Dynamite Next Week

He may be from "wherever" and may weigh in at "whatever," but his return date seems to be a bit more certain. At Saturday's "All Out" festivities, Mark Briscoe appeared alongside The Conglomeration appeared in a backstage segment with a huge tease: there is a non-zero chance that the post-All Out episode of "AEW Dynamite" will see the return of Orange Cassidy.

A bloody and bruised Briscoe appeared in a backstage segment in between "All Out's" stacked matches alongside Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Hologram, Roderick Strong, and a mid-phone call Kyle O'Reilly. Briscoe celebrated the group's "All Out" victories, before confirming the end of his and MJF's feud. Briscoe then set his sights on the Don Callis family, and challenged three of "the biggest, the baddest, the toughest" members of the stable to a Six-Man Tag Match on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite."

Briscoe volunteered himself and Hologram for the match before turning to O'Reilly. Briscoe asked if an undisclosed member was ready to return to AEW programming, to which O'Reilly answered with a nonchalant shrug and a familiar "well." The Toronto crowd cheered alongside a hyped-up Briscoe and Nightingale as Briscoe announced that The Conglomeration was back to end the segment.

Cassidy's last televised match saw him lose in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet on the March 19 episode of "Dynamite," ahead of Dynasty. Whatever Cassidy's Dynasty plans were went up in smoke the moment he sustained a "serious injury," and Cassidy has not been seen since. Recent backstage reports claimed that Cassidy was medically cleared and scheduled for an imminent return to AEW programming, in light of a sudden top babyface vacancy within thecompany. following Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland's injuries.

As of writing, Cassidy has not commented to Briscoe's "Dynamite" tag match announcement.