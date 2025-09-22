Young Bucks Assess AEW Faction: 'It's Just Us Now'

Throughout the years, a number of figures have come and gone from The Elite. In its current iteration, however, the faction appears to be down to just two members — Matt and Nick Jackson, also known as The Young Bucks.

In the latest edition of "Being The Elite," Matt and Nick assessed the present day state of The Elite, with Matt asking an important question. "Who's even in The Elite anymore? Like Okada is in Don Callis' Family? Jack just turned heel on us. Kenny's not really around. Hangman's kind of doing his own thing."

Nick subsequently pointed out his realization. "I think it's just us," he said.

Last year, Matt and Nick introduced former NJPW star Kazuchika Okada as a new member to The Elite. At the same time, the pair "fired" Kenny Omega from this group due to his absence, which stemmed from a battle with diverticulitis. "Hangman" Adam Page was also suspended indefinitely without pay, though he quietly exited The Elite a few months later anyway.

Shortly after Okada came aboard The Elite, Jack Perry did the same by helping Matt and Nick reclaim the AEW Tag Team Championships. Together as a foursome, Okada, Perry, Matt, and Nick dominated AEW for many months, with Perry also holding the TNT Championship while Okada simultaneously carried the AEW Continental Championship. Of course, things later took a turn in 2025.

In June of this year, Okada began aligning himself with The Don Callis Family. At AEW All Out, Perry then returned to AEW programming to confront Matt and Nick. His reemergence was followed by an appearance from his former Jurassic Express tag partner Luchasaurus, who chokeslammed The Young Bucks and embraced Perry after.