Backstage Report Reveals Another Top AEW Star Expected To Miss Time

Coming out of AEW All In on July 12, several of the company's top performers are banged up and will need to rest and heal. A new report from Fightful Select states that Kenny Omega is set to take some time off following his loss to Kazuchika Okada, though it isn't yet known how long the former AEW International Champion will be gone.

Saturday's show saw Omega and Okada battle to become the new AEW Unified Champion, combining Omega's International title with Okada's Continental Championship. While it was their first time wrestling a singles bout in AEW, the two previous had a series of highly-regarded matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the years before AEW launched. With his win on Saturday, Okada now holds a 3-2 lead over Omega in the series.

It was previously revealed that Will Ospreay will miss some time to recover following his and Swerve Strickland's victory over the Young Bucks. Additionally, though it doesn't seem The Opps are vacating the AEW World Trios Championship, Samoa Joe is also set to take a few weeks off to promote the upcoming season of "Twisted Metal."

After dealing with a life-threatening case of diverticulitis, Omega made his return at the beginning of 2025 and has so far wrestled 10 matches. The AEW star recently hinted that his in-ring career may be winding down, with Omega stating that he still deals with painful aftereffects of his diagnosis in the days after he wrestles. Because of that, Omega will wrestle less often, so he hopes that fans cherish the matches that he has left.