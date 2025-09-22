Bully Ray Suggests John Cena Could Grant 'Wish' To Current TNA Star During Final Run

Throughout his career, John Cena has earned a reputation as one of the most giving participants for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, paying visits to countless children dealing with serious illnesses. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray suggested a different kind of wish that Cena could grant ahead of his WWE retirement in December.

"What better person to grant a wish to than Joe Hendry?" Bully said. "This guy has been wishing for a match against John Cena for over a year now. He said that he fully believes in manifesting and if [he] manifests it enough, it will happen. I would like to see that happen."

While he's currently contracted to TNA, a recent report indicated that Hendry will likely soon start winding down there in preparation for a full-time move to WWE. Although Bully would like to see the match happen, when asked if he would book Cena vs. Hendry if he was in charge, he admitted that he likely wouldn't do it with so few Cena appearances left.

"In reality, no, but it would be nice, because it would make sense," Bully continued. "I love the fact that John has granted so many wishes to children, right? How about granting a wish to a professional?"

Along with Hendry, Bully named Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and GUNTHER as three other wrestlers he would like to see Cena wrestle before he calls it quits. Cena has only five announced appearances left before he hangs up his boots, and based on the way his match against Brock Lesnar went at WWE Wrestlepalooza, it's likely that one of those final appearances will consist of a rematch against his longtime rival.

