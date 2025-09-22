Spoilers: Backstage Plans For Next Week's WWE Raw Reportedly Revealed

WWE is moving full steam ahead into Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia in October after Wrestlepalooza over the weekend, and spoilers for next week's episode of "WWE Raw" were reported while this week's show was on the air. According to Fightful Select, a Wrestlepalooza rematch is on the horizon and The Usos will take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after Jimmy and Jey lost to them on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the bout will be contested under tornado tag rules, meaning all competitors can be in the ring at the same time. In addition to the rematch, it was also reported that Rusev is scheduled to get his shot at Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship after he confronted Mysterio, who is also the AAA Mega Champion, backstage last week. There will reportedly be an angle on Monday's show to set up the match.

After Bayley takes on Roxanne Perez in a previously announced match Monday night, Bayley will then take on Raquel Rodriguez next week.