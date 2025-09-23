Backstage Report On WWE Feud Between AJ Lee & Becky Lynch

WWE star Becky Lynch has reportedly received accolades from her peers behind the scenes after this weekend's Wrestlepalooza, particularly from those making comebacks and eager to return to the ring.

Lynch was involved in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, where she teamed with her husband and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, and faced off against CM Punk and AJ Lee, in what was Lee's first match in a decade. As per "Fightful Select," sources behind the scenes in WWE informed them that Lynch was praised for the way she led AJ Lee on her return match at Wrestlepalooza and were pleased with how the match panned out. The outlet further claimed that many on the WWE roster had told them that Lynch has helped out many returning stars, and the Irish star has looked at it as a "welcome challenge," while WWE also trusts her when she is put in such positions.

Lynch is reportedly the number-one choice for stars returning to the ring after a long absence. The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, who has proclaimed herself to be the best women's star of all time, seems to be the preferred star in the eyes of many of her peers. Lynch, in recent years, has been on hand to face returning stars and WWE Hall of Famers like Nikki Bella, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

While Lynch has earned plaudits backstage for the match on Saturday night, the mixed tag team match itself wasn't a pleasant one for her and Rollins as they lost the nearly 30-minute match.