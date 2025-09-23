WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/22/2025

The "WWE SmackDown" before Wrestlepalooza grew slightly in the viewership and stayed steady in the ratings, after a dip in recent weeks.

The September 19, 2025, edition of "SmackDown" grew to 1,342,000 viewers from the previous week's 1,316,000 viewers, as per "Programming Insider." The show was just a percent higher than the trailing four-week average of 1,326,000, "Wrestlenomics" reports.

The 18-49 key demographic ratings, however, remained the same as last week at 0.37, which is 0.01 less than the trailing four-week average. But the rating gave the blue brand the top spot on cable for the night, ahead of the college football game between Oklahoma and Tulsa and the WNBA Playoffs matchup between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury. The Friday night show also performed well on broadcast in the ratings, registering in second place behind the Big Ten game between Iowa and Rutgers.

"SmackDown" has underperformed in Q3 2025 in both viewership and ratings, down 30 percent compared to the same period last year. For September, it is down 14 percent and 12 percent in viewership and ratings, respectively, year over year.

Last week's show featured a segment involving Brock Lesnar, a women's tag team title match between holders Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, as well as a US Championship open challenge between Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes. "WWE Raw's" Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had a surprise match against Fraxiom, while the show ended with a segment between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, to set up their main event clash for Wrestlepalooza.