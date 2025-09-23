Konnan Says AAA Is 'Pending Television Distribution In USA,' Doesn't Name Network

It is a time of change for Lucha Libre AAA following WWE's acquisition of the company earlier this year. Former WCW star Konnan has long been a prominent figure within the AAA organization, and that hasn't changed under the company's new ownership. Speaking on his podcast, "K100," Konnan offered an update on the potential for AAA to receive TV distribution in the United States.

"It is pending television distribution in [the] USA," Konnan said while confirming that AAA currently streams on HBO Max in Mexico. "I've already heard the network but I can't say."

AAA used to broadcast on the El Rey network in the US, but that deal is no longer in effect and the network is now exclusive to Roku. The promotion has long had the goal of getting on a decent platform in the US, even prior to the acquisition, and that has reportedly been a major objective for WWE since taking over.

Among the changes taking place in AAA under its new ownership is the installation of producer Jeremy Borash, who was reportedly named WWE's Director of Latin America earlier this year. Borash has been described as WWE's "point man" in AAA, though all the major booking decisions are still the responsibility of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

As of today, the most recent AAA show was its joint event with WWE, known as Worlds Collide. That took place on September 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a main event that saw Dominik Mysterio capture the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo. Other WWE stars on the card included Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, Natalya, Ethan Page, and more.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K100" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.