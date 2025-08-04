Backstage Update On WWE Producer Jeremy Borash's Role In AAA

Earlier this year, it was revealed that WWE would be acquiring AAA as the new majority shareholder, with a company called Fillip owning just under half of the promotion. That acquisition has reportedly become final, and according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, producer Jeremy Borash has been given the title Director of Latin America and will act as the "point man" between WWE and AAA.

According to Meltzer, Borash has been in contact with various people from around lucha libre in an attempt to learn more about his new environment. The report also confirmed that Pete Dunne was brought into AAA as a producer, with Meltzer stating that Dunne noticed the crowd reaction to El Grande Americano and "got himself" the spot filling in for the injured Chad Gable.

Longtime AAA associate Konnan noted in May that Borash was taking on a major role as WWE continued the acquisition process. Prior to joining WWE, Borash was a key figure within TNA, serving as an announcer as well as a producer. He left that promotion in 2018 and joined WWE shortly thereafter. Several years ago, Kevin Nash claimed that Borash had risen to become Paul "Triple H" Levesque's "right-hand man" in the company.

While Borash's new role has not yet been officially confirmed, it does seem clear he's become heavily associated with the new venture through his social media posts. This morning, Borash took to X to confirm some details regarding the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXIII. The show will feature a Fatal Four-Way main event for the AAA Mega Championship, with El Hijo del Vikingo defending against Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee, and it will stream for free on YouTube with both English and Spanish commentary available.