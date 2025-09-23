AJ Styles Comments On 'Phenomenal' Move Stephanie Vaquer Used At WWE Wrestlepalooza

This past weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer captured the vacant Women's World Championship after a hard fought twenty minute battle with IYO SKY, which concluded with the "Dark Angel" hitting a Corkscrew Moonsault to pickup the win. Although Vaquer executed the finisher perfectly, many fans thought she performed a Spiral Tap, which is a move requires the wrestler to deliver a twisting aerial assault and is very similar to the Corkscrew Moonsault. However, it's also a maneuver that defined the career of former WWE Champion AJ Styles, who clarified on social media that Vaquer performed a Corkscrew Moonsault, not a Spiral Tap.

"It wasn't the spiral tap. It was phenomenal though."

Last year, Styles revealed that he removed the Spiral Tap from his in-ring arsenal, as he didn't believe he was able to perform the move at a high level anymore, and decided to never deliver it again. Additionally, Styles said that he hasn't performed the move since his days wrestling in TNA, and has also eliminated the Shooting Styles Press from his moveset over the years.

As for Vaquer, her next opponent will be revealed this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" with the winner of the Women's WWE Championship match between Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill facing her at WWE Crown Jewel. The winner of the matchup at the premium live event will be awarded with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Last year, Liv Morgan defeated Jax to win the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Title.