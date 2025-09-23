AEW's Jeff Jarrett Provides Update On WWE HOFer Jerry Lawler After Most Recent Stroke

Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke earlier this month, with the WWE Hall of Famer now said to be at home recovering. Lawler's longtime friend and fellow Tennessee wrestling icon Jeff Jarrett offered some details on Lawler's condition during a recent episode of "My World."

"Jerry's had these issues off and on," Jarrett said. "My understanding [is] that he's had a few mini-strokes through the time."

Including the one this month, Lawler has suffered three strokes that were reported in the press, with the first one in 2018 and the second in 2023. According to Jarrett, the latest stroke affected a different part of Lawler's brain than the previous instances, though he is already on the path to recovery.

"Thoughts and prayers for my man, the King," Jarrett continued. "Life is short."

In addition to the series of strokes, Lawler suffered a heart attack live on the air during an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2012. He returned to the company several months later, and Lawler has had numerous stints as commentator since. His last appearance as "Raw" commentator took place in 2020.

In a phone call to a news station in Memphis, Tennessee, Lawler categorized the stroke as "minor," though it did have an effect on his vision and left him unable to identify many of his hospital visitors. Lawler believes that the stroke took place after he failed to take his medication several days in a row, but he promised to pay more attention to that going forward.

