AJ Styles Bagging This Win Broke An Unwritten Rule

Wrestling live events, or what were once known as "house shows," can be a unique experience for fans in that they're often more intimate, the performers tend to have a little fun trying out new things, and you never know, a surprise or two might be in order, right there in front of you, up close and personal. Title changes, however, don't often take place at these non-televised shows, and when a card is announced, though fans get excited to hear of a champion defending his or her title, the general expectation is that the champ will retain. Still, every now and then, a championship will change hands off of TV. Sometimes this can come in the form of an accident, like when The Rockers won the WWF Tag Team Championships during a 1990 taping for "WWF Wrestling Challenge," only to have the match basically disappear from existence thanks to a broken rope. (We'll put an asterisk on this one since, technically, the bout was pegged for TV but ultimately scrubbed altogether.)

Other times, the shock value of a change under the radar is done to further an ongoing feud, like when Samoa Joe bested Finn Balor for the NXT Championship in Lowell, Massachusetts in 2016. And while, for a time, it was commonplace for non-televised title changes to take place, only for the former champion to regain the belt by the time TV came back around so very few were the wiser, a la Booker T and Chris Benoit with the WCW World Television Championship in 1998, every now and then, you just get a straight-up switch when you least expect it. Such was the case in 2017 when AJ Styles captured the WWE United States Championship from Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden.