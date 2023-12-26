Wrestling Moments That Abandoned The Script

Say the word "fake" in professional wrestling circles, and you might just get smacked. Now say "scripted" and you're likely to be in a much safer position. Yes, the outcomes and in-ring action are predetermined, as Vince McMahon himself once so famously admitted as a predecessor moment for the "Attitude Era." But that moment didn't do anything to take away from the collective love and appreciation for the craft whatsoever from most of the wrestling community.

The athleticism and skill in professional wrestling these days is more fine-tuned than ever, but even with a script, things can go awry from time to time. Being able to think on the fly, then, is a key skill for the men and women who step inside the squared circle. But sometimes, it's not about an audible. Sometimes, it's a wrestler going rogue, be it verbally or physically.

Sometimes, even, it's a reaction to an opponent going off the cuff. Sometimes, it's reading the crowd, trusting your gut, and making a moment that wasn't foreseen ahead of time. And sometimes, there are mistakes made that affect the previously agreed upon outcome. There are outliers too, of course but, in short, despite a planned outcome, you really can't ever know exactly what to expect from the spectacle that is pro wrestling. With that, here are a handful of moments in wrestling history that steered away from whatever was originally planned, for better or for worse.