Extreme Stipulation Added To Blake Monroe's WWE NXT No Mercy Match

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace are set to go one-on-one once again at No Mercy, and on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," it was revealed the women will face-off in a hardcore stipulation match. With General Manager Ava out for the night, Stevie Turner and Robert Stone took the reigns of the show and made the stipulation official after Monroe came out to brawl with Grace following her match with Arianna Grace.

Following Grace's win over "Miss NXT," Monroe ran down the ramp with a trash can full of weapons. Grace armed herself with a chair and the women started to beat each other down before security ran out to stop them. Turner announced that Grace and Monroe would fight in a weapons match at the premium live event on Saturday, and Stone chimed in that it will also be in a steel cage.

Monroe and Grace have been feuding for weeks, with their most recent match happening at Heatwave in August, where Monroe got the victory. Monroe reverted back to her Woman From Hell gimmick after Grace made her bleed following a ringside confrontation on the September 2 episode of "NXT."