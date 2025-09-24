Bishop Dyer: This AEW All Out 2025 Bout May Deserve Match Of The Week Over Main Event

Last Saturday was a busy day for pro wrestling, with both WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out taking place. Discussing the weekend's matches on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Bishop Dyer gave his compliments to "Hangman" Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher for their All Out performance, but another bout might have a slight advantage over that in terms of quality.

"I'm torn, because I think [Page vs. Fletcher] could be [the] match of the weekend," Dyer said. "But I also really liked the MJF Tables 'n' Tacks match with [Mark] Briscoe."

Dyer referred to the main event as a "technical spectacle," with Fletcher out to prove any remaining doubters wrong. As for MJF and Briscoe, Dyer felt a level of psychology that was absent from most other matches throughout the packed day. He especially appreciated the way the two men integrated the tables and tacks into the match so they would have the greatest effect on the audience.

"They're standing in the tacks and they're getting ready to do the bodyslam," Dyer continued. "I thought they really built the suspense, especially for MJF to take [his] first bump into the tacks, and you heard the reaction [to] it. Briscoe had already gone down in it two or three time, but when MJF finally took that bump and he sits up, I [thought], 'He has some of the best facial expressions in the business.'"

Although Dyer thought it might not have been the best decision to have MJF wear white pants in such a bloody match, the former Baron Corbin let it slide because he liked everything else. One of the most exciting elements was the fact that Briscoe won, which he felt served as a strong ending to the story.

