AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/20/2025

This past Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision" aired on TNT just one hour before AEW All Out, with the episode featuring the pre-show of the pay-per-view. Therefore, with "Collision" broadcasting during a different timeslot and only running for one-hour last weekend, its viewership numbers significantly dropped from the previous episode, which aired immediately after "AEW Dynamite."

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 184,000 viewers and posted a 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the least watched episode of the series this year and the third lowest audience the program has ever drawn. When comparing results from the previous instillment, total viewership declined by 66% after recording 535,000 preemptive viewers following "Dynamite." This also meant that the 18-49 demo took a hit, with the category dropping by 67%. Although "Collision" was at a disadvantage by airing earlier in the day, the show's average total viewership has plummeted by 24% since September 2024, with the key demographic being down by 45% since this time last year. This past summer, "Collision's" numbers began to improve, with the program averaging an audience above the 300,000 mark for several weeks, but it has struggled to meet that threshold as of late.

Next month, the 2025-2026 NHL and NBA season will begin, meaning "Collision" will once again face stiff competition on Saturday nights. That said, AEW President Tony Khan has found success when airing the show either before or after numerous sporting events and could consider implementing that strategy again come October. Hopefully "Collision" will bounce back once it returns to its usual timeslot on Saturday, especially with both of AEW's programs set to feature the aftermath of All Out.