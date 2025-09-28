The Miz Says WWE Now Has A 'Big Six' Of PLEs, Including Wrestlepalooza

With the recent announcement that WWE is taking WrestleMania 43 out of North America for the first time and heading to Saudi Arabia for "The Showcase of the Immortals" in 2027, it's been reported that the company wants to hype up its new Wrestlepalooza event as a 'Mania-esque show. That was evident in the days leading up to the show, the first premium live event on ESPN's new service. WWE star The Miz appeared on "Bussin' With The Boys" to talk about Wrestlepalooza and hype up the show, as well as WWE's recent moves to other streaming services.

"I think us going to Netflix was a huge, huge move," Miz said. "The reason being is, one of my buddies lives down the street and he has three boys and he was like, 'Yeah, they never really watched until you were on Netflix, because now, it's not at 11 o'clock at night, they have to go to bed...' But, when they get home from school, it's on Netflix. It's right there."

He said he thinks WWE is generating a new fanbase. He also explained there are less live events now that TKO took over, but it feels like they're traveling more around the world and "creating new places." Miz also talked about ESPN being WWE's new PLE home.

"Our first one is Wrestlepalooza. It's going to be part of the big six," he said. "You've got WrestleMania. you've got Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and now Wrestlepalooza. We have big six. These are our big, huge PLEs and they're all going to be on ESPN."

