WWE's Drew McIntyre Wanted To Be Doing Something Else During Damian Priest Feud

With the amount of violence that took place during a feud with Damian Priest that simply kept popping up over and over for the better part of a year, you would think Drew McIntyre would have been hyper-focused all the while. Turns out, so he says, his mind was elsewhere the entire time.

Appearing on "Cheap Heat," McIntyre admitted that, while he and Priest clashed, he had his sights set on championship gold the whole time. "Priest is someone that belongs in WWE, belongs on our roster, big, physical, stands out wherever he goes, loves this industry," McIntyre said. "Unfortunately, during that time, I didn't want to be doing anything but fighting for the title." Interactions at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, in which Priest came out on top, extended their feud, which began at WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in Money In the Bank to steal McIntyre's freshly-won World Heavyweight Championship, all the way to WrestleMania 41, and finally ending with a steel cage encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event in May.

With the Priest rivalry now behind him, McIntyre has refocused on his pursuit of a championship, despite a loss to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. "You have to have bigger goals in this industry which is getting the title," he said. "I stayed focused. I didn't let my Scottish temper, my anger, let's say, get the best of me. And where are we now? We're back in the title picture. We're laser-focused. We're positive."

