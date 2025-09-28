TNA Star Says She'd Love To Be There For Last Match Of 'Childhood Crush' John Cena

With only five advertised appearances remaining in John Cena's retirement tour, with one of those being a match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, time is running out for those who want to face Cena in the ring just as it is for anyone wanting to see "The Never Seen Seventeen" one more time in person. The latter distinction resonates within the wrestling world itself just as the former does, with TNA superstar Cassie Lee recently saying she'd love to be there for the final match featuring the man she called "her childhood crush."

Appearing on TMZ's "Inside the Ring" alongside her tag team partner in The IInspiration, Jessica McKay, both ladies were asked about their "crushes" within the wrestling world and after each admitted an affinity for Stacy Keibler growing up, Lee wasn't shy in revealing that Cena caught her eye way back when as well. "I also had a big crush on John Cena," she said. "Anyone from my childhood would tell you that." As great friends tend to do, McKay had fun with it, chiming in with the added detail that Lee, who is married to NXT superstar Shawn Spears, had "a giant cardboard cutout in her bedroom (just to paint that picture.)"

The former IIconics were then asked if they had a prediction as to who Cena's final opponent might be and while neither was willing to make a prediction, Lee said, "I can't pick it. But I want to be there. I would love to be there for it."

