Ricochet: AEW Is Focused On Selling Tickets To Families Who Can't Afford WWE Shows

Throughout this year, it's no secret that WWE has attempted to counter-program AEW at every opportunity possible, with many of the Jacksonville-based promotion's pay-per-views having to compete with Saturday Night's Main Event or a "WWE NXT" PLE. However, along with its counter-programming strategy, WWE's ticket sales have never been higher, with seat prices becoming less affordable for families, resulting in fans to complain about the company's partnership with TKO Group Holdings. Following AEW All Out this past weekend, many of the company's stars touched on being counter-programmed and WWE's increased ticket prices, including Ricochet, who feels AEW is not only a suitable alternative, but also a beneficial substitute financially.

"All those families and all those people who may not be able to afford to go to WWE can afford to come to our show and have a good time and experience some new action, experience some new characters, experience some new drama, and experience just an alternative to what has been going on for a long time. So whether they're going to counter-program or not, I'm glad that AEW is around."

Ricochet continued to speak on the competition between WWE and AEW by highlighting tribalism in professional wrestling, stating that fans have been conditioned to choose sides.

"We've been kind of programmed to like despise the other territories," Ricochet claimed. "Even when they came together and it was like WWF versus WCW, like one had to win and one had to lose, like one needed to go under, you know what I mean? Like so we were kind of taught to like despise the other wrestling companies ... it's never been really acceptable to have multiple wrestling companies on television."