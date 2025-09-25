Ricochet: AEW Is Focused On Selling Tickets To Families Who Can't Afford WWE Shows
Throughout this year, it's no secret that WWE has attempted to counter-program AEW at every opportunity possible, with many of the Jacksonville-based promotion's pay-per-views having to compete with Saturday Night's Main Event or a "WWE NXT" PLE. However, along with its counter-programming strategy, WWE's ticket sales have never been higher, with seat prices becoming less affordable for families, resulting in fans to complain about the company's partnership with TKO Group Holdings. Following AEW All Out this past weekend, many of the company's stars touched on being counter-programmed and WWE's increased ticket prices, including Ricochet, who feels AEW is not only a suitable alternative, but also a beneficial substitute financially.
"All those families and all those people who may not be able to afford to go to WWE can afford to come to our show and have a good time and experience some new action, experience some new characters, experience some new drama, and experience just an alternative to what has been going on for a long time. So whether they're going to counter-program or not, I'm glad that AEW is around."
Ricochet continued to speak on the competition between WWE and AEW by highlighting tribalism in professional wrestling, stating that fans have been conditioned to choose sides.
"We've been kind of programmed to like despise the other territories," Ricochet claimed. "Even when they came together and it was like WWF versus WCW, like one had to win and one had to lose, like one needed to go under, you know what I mean? Like so we were kind of taught to like despise the other wrestling companies ... it's never been really acceptable to have multiple wrestling companies on television."
Ricochet shares additional thoughts on WWE counter-programming AEW
When going further into detail about WWE counter-programming AEW, Ricochet feels that its best to acknowledge the competition rather than ignore it, but to maintain the delivery of a reliable show as their top priority.
"Every company's goal is to make the most money possible," Ricochet said. "When we feel things are being done in bad faith, that's when I feel it's like okay, then let's get a little crazy because they can say whether they're doing it for this reason or that reason, they can say whatever they need to feel. How most people see it, how most people view is one way. So, why not just say, 'Yo, that's what's up. What y'all doing? We know what y'all doing' ... I think AEW is in a great spot. I think AEW is focused on us. I think now more than ever, I think they're trying to figure out ways to create new stories and drama and suspense while keeping it still sports-based."
Ricochet explained that AEW's end goal is to be able to create a product that they can be proud to showcase while delivering some of the best in-ring performances in the industry today. Although he believes that WWE's goals may be similar, Ricochet feels that AEW takes the action to another level by always putting their bodies on the line and presenting crazier ideas.
