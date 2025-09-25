AEW's Mercedes Mone Says Is Auditioning Official 'Belt Boys'

This past Saturday at AEW All Out, Mercedes Mone made a unique arrival to the ring ahead of her TBS Championship defence against Riho, as two rows of topless men wore her eight title belts around their waists on the entrance ramp. Although it initially seemed that Mone's entrance at All Out was just a one-time occurrence, the "CEO" is looking to incorporate the idea more often in the near future, as she took to social media on Wednesday to announce that she'll be hiring "belt boys" again.

"Having auditions for official Moné Belt boys! Leave your pic below with location."

👇🏾 https://t.co/Bp3j1MBVgi — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 24, 2025

Following her victory over Riho, Mone is just two weeks away from eclipsing 500 days as TBS Champion. However, she's also on the brink of making AEW history, as she has the opportunity to become the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time if she can hold the title for another 21 days, which would officially exceed Jade Cargill's 508-day run with the belt. Mone also recently surpassed the 250-day mark as the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion and will reach 100 days as the CMLL World Women's Champion on Friday.

Although it remains to be seen who will challenge Mone for the TBS Title next, it's possible that the former WWE star could potentially be looking to add another belt to her resume, with Tony Khan unveiling new Women's Tag Team Championships on "AEW Dynamite" last night. If Mone manages to capture another title without losing the current gold she has today, she would hold 10 titles at the same time.