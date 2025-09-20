Mercedes Mone Defeats Riho, Wins 21st AEW TBS Title Defense At All Out 2025

Riho made history when she become the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, and at "All Out," she attempted to add a TBS Championship reign to her impressive resume. Her opponent and current TBS titleholder Mercedes Mone, however, was not going down without a fight, and after plenty of submission attempts, strike counters, and morally questionable moves, Mone walked out of Toronto still the TBS Champion.

Riho put considerable pressure on Mone in the match's opening act, with two Foot Stops on the outside and a clean Crucifix Bomb in the ring punctuating her grit. Mone, however, found her footing when she trapped Riho in the apron. One Meteora on the outside scored Mone a near fall, but even as she weathered down the challenger with submissions, Riho stayed in the fight.

Riho continued to bring the fight to Mone, with innovative offense counters and high-risk Foot Stomps weathering down the champion. In the end, Mone was forced to resort to nefarious means as she distracted the referee in order to gouge Riho's eyes. A Lungblower and Mone Maker combo finally put away the former AEW Women's World Champion in short order.

"The CEO for a reason," Mone cackled as she left the ring. "The greatest TBS Champion of all time."

With this defense, Mone has completed her 21st title defense in her 482-day and counting reign as AEW's TBS Champion. During her reign, Mone has put away all sorts of competitors, from up-and-coming talent such as Alex Windsor and Queen Aminata to industry veterans such as Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Mone is also the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, the EWA Women's Champion, the CMLL World Women's Champion, and the DW Women's Champion. As of writing, no new challengers have emerged to challenge Mone for any of her titles.