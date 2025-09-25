Backstage Update On TNA Star Masha Slamovich's Potential Future

Following a series of domestic violence accusations leveled on social media this week, TNA Wrestling opened an internal investigation into wrestler Masha Slamovich, a former TNA Knockouts Champion. An update from Fightful Select has provided some more clarity on the situation, including the news that Slamovich's contract was set to expire soon, and it already wasn't clear if she'd be continuing on with the promotion.

Additionally, Slamovich (real name Anna Khozina) was not planned to take part in the TNA invasion angle that took place on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," as she had been in Europe. Because of her contract situation, neither WWE nor TNA reportedly had plans to include Khozina in the storyline any further. She was booked to wrestle Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts title at an upcoming show, but she was slated to lose, and it's no longer clear if the match will even take place.

In another update from PWInsider Elite, it was stated that Khozina was initially scheduled to wrestle on tonight's "TNA Impact," but her match has been removed from the card. Additionally, she's no longer set to appear at TNA Victory Road tomorrow night.

Slamovich provided a statement on the allegations yesterday evening, referring to her relationship with independent wrestler AKIRA (real name Alexander James Atkisson) as "mutually destructive" and apologizing for her behavior. In the days since the story emerged, Khozina has been removed from several upcoming bookings.

The accusation, made by a friend of Atkisson's, was later backed up by the performer with a statement of his own. Along with screenshots of text messages, the friend shared photos of Atkisson sporting scrapes with the implication that they were the result of physical violence from Khozina. According to Khozina's statement, the couple broke up at the beginning of 2025.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.