WWE's CM Punk Comments On Relationship With Men's IC Champion Dominik Mysterio

Across social media and WWE programming, CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio have established themselves as enemies, with the former once suggesting that fans throw toilet paper at the younger star. Conversely, Dominik has referred to Punk as a "washed up old f***." As revealed on "Cold As Balls," however, their behind the scenes interactions paint quite a different picture.

While appearing on the show hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, Punk was asked to point out WWE wrestlers he viewed as future greats. Admittedly, Punk isn't too keen on many of them, though he does enjoy engaging with Dominik, who currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

"I think Bron Breakker is an obvious, bona fide WrestleMania main event superstar," Punk said. "Actually somebody that's on the roster that I really do like, I'm kind of his mentor, is Dominik Mysterio. Dominik likes to tell everybody that he hates me and we don't like each other. But every morning, Dominik starts his day with a phone call to Uncle Phil. That's me. We talk. We talk about life."

Since returning to WWE in late 2023, most of Punk's in-ring encounters with Dominik have taken place at untelevised live events, one of which marked "The Second City Saint's" first WWE match in nearly a decade. A year later, Dominik then cost Punk a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at a live event in Chicago. Rey Mysterio, Dominik's father, is a long-time friend of Punk's, even through an intense 2010 storyline that pitted them against each other on WWE television.

