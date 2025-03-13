WWE Stars CM Punk And Dominik Mysterio Trade Insults On Social Media

It's safe to say that Monday's "WWE Raw" didn't end the way CM Punk originally envisioned. For starters, he lost a steel cage match to Seth Rollins, albeit after a returning Roman Reigns pulled Rollins out of the cage to give him a somewhat fluke victory. Then there was the part where Reigns entered the cage and pummeled Punk, as their friend Paul Heyman looked on, adding more salt to Punk's already open wound.

That's a series of events that would leave anyone in a foul mood, but fortunately for him, Punk cheered himself up in a unique way; by trolling Dominik Mysterio on social media. On his Instagram Story sometime on Wednesday, Punk posted a photo of a very young Mysterio, with the phrase "Lil b***h" included. Only an hour later, Mysterio pulled his phone out, headed to his own Instagram Story and issued a retort, posting a photo of Punk from his Straight Edge Society days that read "Washed up old f**k."

Interestingly enough, both Punk and Dominik's insults seem to reference the first time the two crossed paths with each other in 2010, when Punk and the Straight Edge Society feuded with Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio. Punk notably tormented Mysterio's family during the feud, including Dominik and his sister Aalaya in a March 2010 segment on "SmackDown."

The bad blood has only continued since Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, with Punk defeating Dominik in his return match at a Madison Square Garden live event on December 26. The two have continued to have issues at live events since then, most notably in late 2024 when Dominik cost Punk a chance to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER.