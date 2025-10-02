Eddie Kingston Gets Candid About 'Bulls*** War' Between WWE And AEW

Eddie Kingston has criticized the tribalistic nature of pro wrestling, as well as the supposed war between AEW and WWE.

AEW's All Out and WWE's Wrestlepalooza went head-to-head on September 20, which also saw the return of Kingston to the ring. Ahead of the show, he said on "SHAK Wrestling" that he was flattered to think AEW wanted him back to gain an advantage in the so-called war, before stating that the "war" between the two companies isn't real.

"I'm very humbled that they believe that I can help in whatever bulls*it war or bulls*it thing that's going on because all it bulls*it," said the ever-honest Kingston. "It's competition and it's one place wanting to monopolize and there's another place that doesn't want to monopolize ... for now, 'cause you know how once people get power it changes. So let's not get it twisted. I like to think if the shoe was on the other foot, you know, things wouldn't go down like that, you know, the way it is. But power corrupts, man. But anyway, I'm flattered about that. And at the end of the day, guess what? You know who wins? Who really wins in all this? Pro wrestling fans."

Kingston recalled watching WWE, WCW, and ECW as a young fan, and argued that having multiple wrestling companies is good for the business. He, though, doesn't understand the tribalistic nature of the business.

"So to me, having multiple companies is the good thing for the boys, too, because we get to get paid, man," he said. "The thing is, I'm trying to be like, I get tribalism because I'm the same guy that will bury WWE on the microphone when I'm in the AEW ring. But that's me going, 'This is my team. I hate your team.' The thing I don't get about the wrestling fan though, is that I never was that tribalistic where I cut myself off from enjoying wrestling."

He added that he has no hatred of WWE, adding that he has a few friends in WWE as well, and he wouldn't want them to lose their jobs.