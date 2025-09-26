AEW's Darby Allin Set To Wrestle As Part Of Upcoming Art Exhibition

After climbing Mount Everest earlier this year, AEW star Darby Allin continues to broaden his horizons in new ways. The wrestler is set to take part in an exhibition alongside Raymond Pettibon, the award-winning artist who designed the Black Flag logo among many other projects, and AEW Special Projects Manager Charlie Ramone.

The exhibition, which is titled HARDWAY, will run from September 26 through October 11 at the 52 Walker art gallery in New York City. Featuring works of art from Pettibon inspired by his love of pro wrestling, Allin's participation will consist of him wrestling live at the venue on October 3 and 10. There will be additional matches as well as live music on both of those nights, curated by Allin, and the exhibition will include drawings and wrestling props created by Ramone.

It hasn't been announced who Allin will wrestle at either of the exhibition dates, or what other wrestlers might take part. However, it was indicated that they'll be "up-and-coming figures" from the industry.

According to the press release, HARDWAY will explore the intersection of performative and genuine violence, and it will "scrutinize and satirize American myths of masculinity, power, and spectacle." Pettibon's work is described as bringing wrestling's homoerotic subtext to the surface, while Ramone's drawings are in tribute to the industry's connection with the punk rock and metal subcultures.

It was also noted that Allin is currently working to construct a skate park in McDonough, Georgia, where he grew up. In the short-term, though, Allin first has to wrestle on next week's "AEW Dynamite," where he'll team with Kris Statlander against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders. Then, Allin will face Jon Moxley in an I Quit match at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.