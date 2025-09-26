WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/23/25

Last week, viewership for "WWE NXT" skyrocketed for its Homecoming episode, with the show featuring appearances from some of the brands most celebrated stars, such as Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Bobby Roode. That said, despite the massive title versus title match between Oba Femi and Trick Williams on this past Tuesday's go-home show for NXT No Mercy, WWE's third brand lost over 100,000 viewers since last week.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 617,000 viewers and drew a 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the third lowest rating the developmental brand has posted this year. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 16%, with the 18-49 demo dropping by a staggering 29%. Despite "NXT" failing to maintain its audience from last week, the show's average viewership has increased by 4% since September 2024. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the key demographic, which is down by 26% since this time last year.

Although "NXT's" ratings took a hit this week, they also faced stiff competition on Tuesday night, with "The Voice," "Dancing With The Stars" and the WNBA Playoffs all recording strong totals in the 18-49 demo. However, the social media numbers for the surprise ending of the program performed well, with the YouTube video of TNA invading NXT drawing nearly 1 million views. Additionally, the promo segment between Jacy Jayne and Lola Vice to build their match heading into No Mercy on Saturday amassed 250,000 views on the platform. Hopefully with the unpredictability of the TNA invasion angle, "NXT" will bounce back next week following what should be a noteworthy No Mercy event this weekend.