WWE's IYO SKY Announced For Upcoming Marigold Show

"The Genius of the Sky" IYO SKY is on her way to Japan to face a similar flagbearer in women's wrestling, her former tag team partner, "The Gift" Mayu Iwatani, at Marigold's The Dream Destiny event next month.

In a video posted by Marigold to X [formerly known as Twitter], SKY addressed their upcoming match on Sunday, October 26, with the following statement: "[Translated from Japanese to English] Marigold fans, long time, no see. It's WWE superstar IYO SKY. So why am I here? There's one reason. Mayu Iwatani! Over the past few years, when you and I did not meet, we've each walked such wonderful paths. Let's speak to our hearts' content and tell our story inside of the ring. October 26 at Marigold's Ryogoku Kokugikan show... Mayu Iwatani vs. IYO SKY. Is official! Hey, Mayu. Let's show the world what an amazing match we will have. See you soon."

This will be the second appearance SKY has made for the Marigold promotion, as she fought and defeated the current Marigold World Champion Utami Hayashishita at Summer Destiny in July of 2024. Rossy Ogawa's recent revelation is one of several global promotions collaborating with WWE since last year. The last time SKY and Iwatani faced each other in singles competition was part of STARDOM's 2018 Cinderella Tournament. In the past, these two have held trios titles together (twice) and tag team titles through STARDOM. Caught in the middle since her newfound alliance with Rhea Ripley, the former WWE Women's World Champion was on the unfortunate end of a brutal beatdown by her former friends Asuka and Kairi Sane in the closing moments of "WWE Raw" this past Monday.