Backstage Report On AEW Star Taking Time Off & One Returning

The last several months have seen a lot of coming and going within AEW, as some wrestlers will miss significant time with injury as others make their returns. That revolving door will continue churning, based on a report from Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

According to the reporter, MJF is set to take some time off following his loss to Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out. However, Meltzer also reported that Kenny Omega should be back soon after being written off TV earlier this month.

Omega has been open about the fact that he'll be wrestling fewer matches going forward, after he experienced a serious case of diverticulitis that could've led to his death. Since returning from that at the beginning of 2025, Omega has wrestled just 12 matches. His latest absence was explained by having TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher deliver a Brainbuster to Omega on TV, and as a result, Omega did not appear at All Out despite the pay-per-view taking place in his home country of Canada.

MJF recently landed a role in "Violent Night 2," a Christmas action movie starring David Harbour. Meltzer speculated that the wrestler's absence is related to this, and he should return once those obligations have been taken care of.

Other AEW stars out of action right now include Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, while it seems that "Timeless" Toni Storm and Adam Copeland may be taking non-injury related time off. Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston just made his return after over a year away, in addition to performers like Orange Cassidy, PAC, and Hook all coming back to TV in recent days and weeks.