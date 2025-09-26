WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches Rey Mysterio Vs. Dominik, Mask Vs. Hair Match In Mexico

At Worlds Collide, WWE's Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to claim the biggest prize in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the AAA Mega Championship. As an added bonus, his father Rey Mysterio begrudgingly fastened the title around his waist, with some fans now speculating about a potential future match between them under the AAA banner. On a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield supported the idea, suggesting that the two could succeed in putting on a Hair vs. Mask Match in Mexico.

"Better get that stadium from Korea that they filled up and bring it to Mexico City," JBL said. "Are you kidding me? Mexico loves Dominik. Loves him. They want him as he is. They don't want him to cater to them. They want him to be Dirty Dom. They love him and they love his father. Hair versus mask, you're going to break every record in the book. I don't know of a bigger match. There'll never be one in the history of Mexico that'll be bigger than this. El Santo, Mil [Máscaras], all these guys, Vampiro, Konnan, nobody would be able to touch that."

Rey Mysterio, of course, is known for wearing intricate masks across his 30-plus year in-ring career. Meanwhile, Dominik has adopted a mullet similar to his late family friend, Eddie Guerrero, as well as a dark mustache.

Back at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik turned on Rey and officially set the stage for their father vs. son bout at WWE WrestleMania 39. They met once more at WrestleMania 40, where Rey and Andrade bested Dominik and Santos Escobar in tag team competition. In 2025, WWE acquired AAA.

