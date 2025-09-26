Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Backstage At SmackDown, Set To Challenge Sami Zayn For US Title

A "WWE NXT" star is reportedly backstage at "WWE SmackDown" ahead of the developmental brand's No Mercy premium live event on Saturday, and the talent is set to be involved on the blue brand in a big way. According to PWInsider Elite, Je'Von Evans is set to answer United States Champion Sami Zayn's open challenge.

Evans made his "SmackDown" debut back on May 30 when he teamed with Rey Fenix in a losing effort against Angel and Berto of Los Garza. He's set to go one-on-one with Josh Briggs at No Mercy. PWIE did not report on any possible plans regarding a future call-up for Evans.

Briggs and Evans have been feuding for weeks, after Briggs interrupted a promo by Evans, distracting the young star by arriving on a motorcycle to the Performance Center and briefly playing The Undertaker's theme. "The Deadman" had previously given Evans advice ahead of his NXT Championship opportunity at Heatwave.

After receiving John Cena's blessing to start his own United States Championship Open Challenge, Zayn has defeated Cena himself, as well as Carmelo Hayes last week on "SmackDown," and Fenix the week prior.