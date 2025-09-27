Mustafa Ali Praises Fellow Ex-WWE Star After She Vacates TNA Knockouts World Title

The TNA Wrestling roster and its fans were at a loss for words when Ash By Elegance vacated her Knockouts World Championship this past Friday at Victory Road. It was a bittersweet moment for the ex-WWE star, who received a standing ovation from the crowd after her announcement.

While it remains uncertain as to why the former champion had to relinquish her championship, another star who's worked both in WWE and TNA with her, Mustafa Ali, wrote a message of encouragement and endearment for his co-worker, with hopes that whatever curveball life has thrown her way, she'll win. In his message on X [formerly known as Twitter], the former X-Division Champion wrote, "Ash is one of the hardest working people I have ever met in this industry. I respect her immensely and hope that whatever battle she is fighting, she wins. Much love @Ashamae_Sebera."

Originally, Elegance was scheduled to defend her Knockouts Championship against former champion Masha Slamovich on Friday; however, plans for that were scrapped as the "Russian Dynamite" is currently under investigation for alleged claims of domestic violence. Later that evening, a Knockouts Battle Royal was held to determine who would ultimately become the new champion. It was "WWE NXT" star and former inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion, Kelani Jordan, who took home the Knockouts World Championship, the first title she has won outside of WWE.