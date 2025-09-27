New Report Provides Updated Numbers On WWE NXT Viewership Ratings For 9/23/25 Episode

The September 23 episode of "WWE NXT" following the developmental brand's Homecoming special didn't lose as many viewers from the previous week as initially reported. A new report from Wrestlenomics, citing updated information from The CW, first reported by PWTorch, confirmed that the episode of "NXT" actually drew 707,000 viewers.

Programming Insider initially reported the episode drew just 617,000 viewers and drew a 0.12 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. That rating, now reportedly incorrect, would have made the go-home episode to No Mercy the third lowest rated episode of the developmental brand this year. The episode actually drew a 0.17 rating alongside the 707,000 viewers, according to The CW. Neither PWTorch or Wrestlenomics reported why there was a discrepancy with the numbers.

The September 23 edition of "NXT," back at the Performance Center in Orlando, was down just four percent from the previous week's Homecoming special from Full Sail University, which drew 737,000 viewers. The 18-49 rating remained the same between weeks. The show was up six percent from the trailing four weeks average of 666,000 viewers, and up 21 percent from the average 18-49 rating of 0.14.

"NXT" saw the beginnings of a TNA invasion after stars from WWE's partner promotion started posting about their displeasure over Trick Williams holding, and defending, the TNA Championship. The invasion occurred when TNA star Mike Santana interfered during Williams' winner-takes-all match against NXT Champion Oba Femi. Santana hit Williams, causing the rest of the talent to jump the barricade and brawl with "NXT" stars in the ring.