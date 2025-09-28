Tony Khan Confirms AEW Star Injury, Reportedly Out For 'Quite A Long Time'

Wanting to prove himself against an undefeated star, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher challenged Hologram to a Title vs. Streak match on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Due to an injury sustained by one of the competitors, though, this match is now off the table.

Amidst Saturday's broadcast of "AEW Collision," Fletcher attacked Hologram backstage, forcing AEW officials to step in and pull "The ProtoStar" off of him. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone later reported that Hologram seemed to suffer a serious injury from the assault, and as a result, he'd be out of action for "quite a long time." AEW President Tony Khan has since confirmed this to be the case on X.

"After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries," Khan wrote. "We're all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025."

In recent weeks, Hologram has experienced some glitches in his programming code due to a darker version of himself, named El Clon, overriding it. Reports suggest that former AAA Tag Team Champion Arez is portraying the El Clon character. However, given Hologram's new injury, it is unclear as to how or if AEW may utilize Arez going forward.

Fellow former AAA star Aramis made his debut as the masked Hologram in July 2024 with a victory over Gringo Loco on "Collision." Since then, he's racked up 34 wins under the All Elite Wrestling banner, with no losses to the Hologram name.